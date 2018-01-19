Rebecca Smith

Over 80 per cent of the complaints made against Uber ahead of the ride-hailing app being banned in York came from taxi drivers in the city, it has emerged.

According to a York Council Freedom of Information response, 155 complaints made against Uber drivers were reported at a committee meeting in December. The proportion of those coming from people employed by York taxi businesses was 83.2 per cent.

The figures, first reported by the Telegraph, come after Uber's bid to renew its operating licence in York was rejected last month. The City of York Council cited complaints and concerns over a huge data breach relating to the company.

Uber said earlier this month it has appealed against the decision, and asked to meet councillors to address their concerns.

It followed a decision by Transport for London not to renew Uber's licence to operate in the capital in September, branding it "not fit and proper", which the tech giant has also appealed. Uber's service will continue throughout the appeal process.

An Uber spokesperson said of the York complaints: "These are really interesting figures since these complaints were one of the key reasons cited for last month’s licence decision.

"We would like to meet with York City Council to discuss and address any concerns that remain. We want to continue providing more choice and competition for both consumers and licensed drivers in the city.”

In December, Uber's licence in Cambridge was renewed for another five years, with mayor James Palmer saying while he understood some had concerns, "Uber is an affordable option for many" and people "should have the freedom" to use the ride-hailing service if they wanted to.

