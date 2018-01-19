Retailers experienced the lowest sales growth since 2013 last year

Emma Haslett

The pound fell off its post-Brexit vote high against the dollar in morning trading, after official figures showed retailers had experienced disappointing trading in 2017.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed retail sales rose 1.9 per cent in 2017, the lowest annual growth since 2013.

Meanwhile, excluding fuel, retail sales fell 1.6 per cent between November and December, against expectations of a 0.8 per cent fall, and down from a 1.1 per cent rise the month before.

In the year to December, sales excluding fuel edged up 1.3 per cent, far lower than the three per cent analysts had expected. Including fuel, sales rose 1.4 per cent, also against expectations of a three per cent rise.

Having hovered close to $1.40 in early trading, the pound dipped to $1.3916 on the news, although it later rebounded to $1.3925. However, it fell 0.2 per cent against the euro, dropping as low as €1.3332.

"Traders took no time to punish the currency," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

"The sterling-dollar pair came under pressure as the UK retail sales fell the most in 18 months. Looking at the sterling-dollar pair, there is no reason why sterling should be trading at these levels especially when consumers are not ready to support the economy. They are feeling squeezed and the outlook for the country looks immensely uncertain and Brexit negotiations are going nowhere."

