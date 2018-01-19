Emma Haslett

Shipping firms have warned on Boris Johnson's plans to build a road bridge to France, after it emerged the foreign secretary is taking his remit to build links with other nations rather literally.

Last night it was reported Johnson discussed the creation of a 22-mile bridge to France with Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the UK this week, saying it was "ridiculous" only a single railway line links two of the world's largest economies.

Johnson tweeted: "I'm especially pleased we are establishing a panel of experts to look at major projects together.

"Our economic success depends on good infrastructure and good connections. Should the Channel Tunnel be just a first step?"

Later, he tweeted this picture of himself and Macron:

En marche ! Great meetings with French counterparts today pic.twitter.com/D73B1rSkd3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 18, 2018

Johnson is not one to shy away from big ideas: during his time as mayor of London he suggested building a floating airport in the Thames Estuary, dubbed "Boris Island", and backed the now-defunct plans to build the Garden Bridge project over the Thames.

But the UK Chamber of Shipping, which represents 180 member companies, warned it might be rather trickier than building a bridge across the Thames:

Building a huge concrete structure in the middle of the world’s busiest shipping lane might come with some challenges. https://t.co/jYD5O8B19W — UK Shipping (@ukshipping) January 18, 2018

More money for the border

Yesterday Theresa May pledged an extra £44.5m for the border between the UK and France, with the cash likely to be spent on CCTV, fencing and infrared detection technology.

During a visit to the Sandhurst military academy, the pair signed a treaty strengthening the Le Touquet accord, first signed in 2003, which moved the British border to France.

