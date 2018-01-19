Bonmarche shares drop 25 per cent on sales decline

Caitlin Morrison

Shares in Bonmarche dropped 25 per cent this morning, after the value retailer revealed a decline in sales over the Christmas period.

The group reported a 6.2 per cent drop in sales in the five weeks to 30 December, compared with the same period of 2016. While online only sales surged by 28.5 per cent, like-for-like store sales were down 9.7 per cent.

Over the third quarter, sales were down 5.5 per cent on an annual basis.

In the year to 30 December, a 39 week period, the company recorded a 2.8 per cent dip in store sales, with a 35.5 per cent increase in online sales, resulting in a 0.9 per cent sales hike overall.

Bonmarche chief executive Helen Connolly blamed a "more challenging" clothing market for the poor performance in the third quarter, and said the group is not expecting this to change in the near-term.

"There remains uncertainty as to how trading conditions will evolve as we enter our final quarter," she said.

"We do not anticipate material changes in the underlying market conditions, and in this short term outlook, the weather represents the most significant uncertainty due to its effect on consumer shopping behaviour, with the risks equally weighted on the up and downsides.

"At the end of the third quarter, the board's view of the likely outcome for the full year remains in line with previous expectations."

Connolly added: "Looking further ahead, whilst we expect the market to remain difficult, we have a number of self help initiatives in progress or planned for FY19, which are expected to deliver profitable like for like sales growth in stores, and the continuation of strong sales growth online."

Today's results are at odds with signs last year that the company's turnaround was bearing fruit.