These are the jobs where you're most likely to earn over £100,000 a year

Over 57,000 salaries across the UK have been analysed for pay patterns to provide up to date rankings of the best-paying sectors.

Salary benchmarking site Emolument has now provided a complete list of where to go if you're keen to earn more than £100,000 a year.

Unsurprisingly, the top spot is taken by finance. It is in fact, the only industry in which a majority of employees earn over £100,000 a year. That's followed by law, insurance, consulting and energy and mining. Tech and telecoms, agriculture and recruitment also feature in the top 10.

But according to Emolument, a reshuffle in salary rankings could be coming soon.

Alice Leguay, Emolument co-founder said:

While the current picture puts financial services at top of the high paying list for experienced employees, trends are changing for those recently in the job market as technology giants work hard to close the pay gap with the financial sector. A battle for talent is playing out which will drastically impact earnings by sector over the coming five years, causing reshuffling at the top.

Employees earning more than £100,000 by industry

Rank Industry Percentage of employees earning more than £100,000 Years of experience 1. Financial services 60 per cent 12 2. Law 30 per cent 11 3. Insurance 30 per cent 14 4. Consulting 26 per cent 13 5. Energy & mining 26 per cent 14 6. Pharmaceuticals 26 per cent 14 7. Tech & telecoms 25 per cent 15 8. Apps, web and ecommerce 23 per cent 12 9. Agriculture 19 per cent 12 10. Recruitment 19 per cent 12 11. Consumer goods 17 per cent 15 12. Transportation 17 per cent 15 13. Construction and real estate 14 per cent 14 14. Manufacturing 13 per cent 15 15. Media and communications 13 per cent 14 16. Healthcare 12 per cent 15 17. Retail Eight per cent 14 18. Sports, culture, recreation Eight per cent 14 19. Services, tourism, restaurants Seven per cent 14 20. Charity & not for profit Five per cent 17 21. Public sector Five per cent 17

Across all the sectors, employees will have to build up at least 11 years of experience before they can expect to receive the top pay packets, according to Emolument.

