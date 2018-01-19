These are the jobs where you're most likely to earn over £100,000 a year

Over 57,000 salaries across the UK have been analysed for pay patterns to provide up to date rankings of the best-paying sectors.
Salary benchmarking site Emolument has now provided a complete list of where to go if you're keen to earn more than £100,000 a year.
Unsurprisingly, the top spot is taken by finance. It is in fact, the only industry in which a majority of employees earn over £100,000 a year. That's followed by law, insurance, consulting and energy and mining. Tech and telecoms, agriculture and recruitment also feature in the top 10.
But according to Emolument, a reshuffle in salary rankings could be coming soon.
Alice Leguay, Emolument co-founder said:
While the current picture puts financial services at top of the high paying list for experienced employees, trends are changing for those recently in the job market as technology giants work hard to close the pay gap with the financial sector.
A battle for talent is playing out which will drastically impact earnings by sector over the coming five years, causing reshuffling at the top.
Employees earning more than £100,000 by industry
|Rank
|Industry
|Percentage of employees earning more than £100,000
|Years of experience
|1.
|Financial services
|60 per cent
|12
|2.
|Law
|30 per cent
|11
|3.
|Insurance
|30 per cent
|14
|4.
|Consulting
|26 per cent
|13
|5.
|Energy & mining
|26 per cent
|14
|6.
|Pharmaceuticals
|26 per cent
|14
|7.
|Tech & telecoms
|25 per cent
|15
|8.
|Apps, web and ecommerce
|23 per cent
|12
|9.
|Agriculture
|19 per cent
|12
|10.
|Recruitment
|19 per cent
|12
|11.
|Consumer goods
|17 per cent
|15
|12.
|Transportation
|17 per cent
|15
|13.
|Construction and real estate
|14 per cent
|14
|14.
|Manufacturing
|13 per cent
|15
|15.
|Media and communications
|13 per cent
|14
|16.
|Healthcare
|12 per cent
|15
|17.
|Retail
|Eight per cent
|14
|18.
|Sports, culture, recreation
|Eight per cent
|14
|19.
|Services, tourism, restaurants
|Seven per cent
|14
|20.
|Charity & not for profit
|Five per cent
|17
|21.
|Public sector
|Five per cent
|17
Across all the sectors, employees will have to build up at least 11 years of experience before they can expect to receive the top pay packets, according to Emolument.
