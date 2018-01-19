Courtney Goldsmith

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has received a $29.5m (£21.2m) pay package for 2017, up more than five per cent from the previous year.

Chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon's pay includes his $1.5m base salary, a $5m cash bonus and $23m in share units tied to whether the bank hits performance targets over a three-year period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Daniel Pinto, the company's head of investment banking, was set to receive a pay package of $21m, up $2m from the previous year.

Consumer banking head Gordon Smith's pay rose $1m to $20, chief financial officer Marianne Lake's was up $1m to $13.5m and Doug Petno, head of commercial banking, saw his pay rise $1m to $12m. Mary Erodes, the lender's asset management boss, got a $500,000 uplift to $19.5m.

The company, which is the biggest bank in the US by assets, last week said it had generated record full-year net profits of $26.5bn, excluding significant items, but it also recorded a $143m loss on a loan to a single customer in its equity markets business.