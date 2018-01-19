Rebecca Smith

Low-cost carrier Norwegian confirmed it set a new record time for the fastest transatlantic flight by a subsonic passenger aircraft this week.

The speedy trip from New York to London Gatwick on Monday 15 January was notched up by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and took five hours 13 minutes in total.

The flight carrying 284 passengers left New York JFK at 11.44am and arrived in London at 9.57pm, making it 53 minutes early.

It benefitted from strong tailwinds over the Atlantic Ocean that reached a maximum of 176 knots (202 mph), with the aircraft hitting a top speed of 776mph during the flight.

Captain Harold van Dam at Norwegian said:

The 787 Dreamliner is a pleasure to fly and it’s a great feeling to know that we have set a new record in this aircraft. We were actually in the air for just over five hours and if it had not been for forecasted turbulence at lower altitude, we could have flown even faster.

This year, Norwegian plans to take delivery of 11 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes, 10 of which will feature its new expanded Premium cabin which has 21 more seats than the current one.

The airline has been making a concerted low-cost, long-haul push, launching its first flights to the US from the UK in 2014. It now flies to 11 US destinations, and has branched out to Buenos Aires and Singapore.

Last year, transatlantic flights were also kicked off from Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US east coast.

Earlier this month, Norwegian revealed it flew 5.8m passengers from the UK and Ireland last year, marking a rise of 1.3m, or more than a quarter, on the total for the year before.

