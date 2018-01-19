Courtney Goldsmith

Troubled retailer Carpetright has slashed its full-year profit expectations after a "sharp deterioration" in UK trading.

Shares in the firm dropped more than 48 per cent to 85p at the market open.

UK like-for-like sales dropped by 3.6 per cent in the period due to lower customer footfall, the company said in a gloomy trading update for the 11 weeks to 13 January.

Trading in the key post-Christmas period was "significantly" behind expectations - in the core flooring category, like-for-like sales had dropped 7.1 per cent since Christmas.

The group's total sales were down 2.3 per cent as like-for-like sales in its European operations rose by 4.3 per cent in local currency terms.

Carpetright now expects full-year profit to be in the range of £2m to £6m compared with analyst expectations of about £14m.

The news follows a previous profit warning in December that came after Carpetright's boss Wilf Walsh assured investors that he would meet full-year consensus estimates.

"Despite a positive start to our third quarter, we have seen a significant deterioration in UK trading during the important post-Christmas trading period," Walsh said.

Walsh said the average transaction at Carpetright was up, but the number of sales made since Christmas had fallen, which he attributed to falling customer confidence.

"The severity of the decline in footfall over this key trading period and our more cautious view of the outlook for the balance of the year leads to a significant reduction in our full-year expectations.

"Against this background of a further deterioration in market conditions, we remain committed to driving through the improvements that are essential to the long term repositioning of the business."

The group will report its preliminary results for the financial year on 26 June.

