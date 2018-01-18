HSBC to pay $101.5m to settle US forex investigation

Jasper Jolly

HSBC will pay $101.5m (£73m) to settle a US investigation into currency rate-rigging, it announced this evening.

As part of the deal the UK's largest bank by assets will enter into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice, resolving its probe into conduct in the lender's global markets business during 2010 and 2011, HSBC said in a statement.

The fine is the latest in a string of actions by authorities on both sides of the Atlantic against its foreign exchange trading arm.

Read more: US authorities move to dismiss charges against HSBC

Investigations which have already found Mark Johnson, a former currency trading executives, guilty of front-running a client's trade. Another former executive, Stuart Scott, is currently fighting an attempt to extradite him to the US to face charges he denies.

Today's payment includes a $63.1m fine and $38.4m in restitution, although HSBC said the payment had been reduced by 15 per cent because of its cooperation with the investigation. It will have no effect on the bank's full-year results, due on 20 February, as money was already set aside in previous announcements.

HSBC will also take "additional steps to enhance its global markets compliance programme and internal controls" as well as cooperating fully with regulators and law enforcement.

These additional steps include implementing algorithms to manage risk around benchmark orders, updating its employee policies, and hiring external firms to monitor its trades.

Read more: Former HSBC banker found guilty of fraud

The latest DPA by the bank comes just over a month after a similar arrangement with the DoJ over money laundering charges ended after five years. The previous DPA started in 2012, when HSBC paid US authorities $1.9bn in fines.

HSBC has already paid millions in fines for misconduct in its foreign exchange operations. In November 2014 it paid £216m, alongside multiple other banks, to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, along with $275m to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Last year HSBC also paid $175m to the US Federal Reserve "unsafe and unsound practices" in foreign exchange trading.

Read more: HSBC fined £39m for "systemic failures" around Lehman Brothers derivatives