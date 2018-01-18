Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Hampstead Reach, Hampstead

From £999,000

Admirers of Hampstead’s Arts and Crafts-style mansion blocks may be interested in these 39 new one and two bedroom apartments in a private courtyard. Set across three and four storey buildings, there are two show homes appealing to young families and downsizers that are a 10min walk from Golders Green station and Hampstead Heath. Each apartment comes with a balcony or terrace and an underground parking space and they’re ready to move into now.

Call 0844 8114334 or visit barrattlondon.com

Leon House, Croydon

From £350,000

The ground floor of these new flats will be given over to co-working space and residents will also be able to enjoy a communal sky garden and dining room with in-house catering. Housed in Brutalist architecture, these 263 one and two bedroom apartments across 20 floors are part of the Leon Quarter regeneration plan to build 500 homes in total and a new public square. These ones are close to East Croydon station – with a 16min commute into Victoria –, the Restaurant Quarter and the planned Westfield shopping centre.

Call Countrywide RDS Croydon on 020 868 9434

New Garden Quarter, Stratford

From £450,000

New one to three bedroom flats went on sale yesterday in this rapidly-changing part of east London. Each of the one to three bedroom apartments – 183 for private sale – come with a balcony or terrace. Set in two acres of parkland, there’s also a gym for residents and a proposed cafe and nursery. Parking spaces are sold separately but there is room for over 200 bicycles. Due to be completed in the summer of 2019, it’s part of the Chobham Farm Masterplan, which will see new outposts of the V&A and Sadler’s Wells move in nearby.

Call Telford Homes on 020 3930 2469

Elmswater, Hertfordshire

From £570,000

The first phase of homes in Rickmansworth are going on sale on 3 February. Crane Lodge comprises 48 two and three bedroom apartments with views of Elms Lake. If that isn’t picturesque enough for you, then the 41 hectare Aquadrome nature reserve is nearby, too. Developed by St William, a subsidiary of Berkeley Group, the homes are a 10min walk from Rickmansworth’s shops, restaurants and train station, which runs twice hourly, 27min services to Marylebone and sits on the Metropolitan Line.

Call 01923 889 862 or visit elmswater.co.uk

The Overdraught, Hackney

From £540,000

Two one bedroom apartments remain at this small collection of new homes in Haggerston – and the price has been reduced by £25,000. Developed by housing association L&Q, these nine apartments have nearly sold out and one four bedroom house is yet to go on sale. Completed in late spring for the first owners to move in in the summer, the name comes from the historic Irish pub that used to occupy the site. Situated on a corner near Regent’s Canal and Haggerston Station, the City commute is around 25mins.

Call L&Q on 0333 033 780