They have been among his bitterest rivals during two decades in English football but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger went out of his way to praise Manchester United on Thursday.

The Frenchman, also known for his distaste of rivals spending vast sums, even expressed admiration for United when discussing the prospect of them luring Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford with a £14m salary.

“I respect Manchester United because they generate the money they pay to the players with their own resources, so you have to respect that,” said Wenger.

“After that it’s down to them how much they want to give to the player. United are very well managed financially and on the pitch so that’s why I don’t have any problems with the money they pay.”

Wenger’s comments appear to confirm that his previous complaints about “financial doping” are restricted to clubs whose spending is artificially propped up by wealthy owners.

United, whose vast commercial income gives them enormous spending power, were last year named the world’s richest club by Deloitte and generated revenue of £581m last season.

The Arsenal manager confirmed that a straight swap deal involving Sanchez, 29, and United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be completed as soon as Friday but added that it was not a foregone conclusion.

Wenger has been criticised by Borussia Dortmund chiefs, however, for indulging in discussion about the merits of their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is a transfer target.

“We think it is a lack of respect when you get involved with players who are playing for another team,” said Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director.

In an apparent swipe at Wenger’s waning results, Zorc added: “There is no contact with Arsenal. We can only assume that Arsene Wenger has enough to think about when it comes to the performances of his own players.”

