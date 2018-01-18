Betting: Brighton's rock-solid defence too much for struggling Chelsea

Ben Cleminson

It has been far from a happy new year for Antonio Conte.

While 2017 ended with Chelsea winning five of their last six games, they are yet to taste victory in five so far in 2018.

Unlucky to draw 2-2 with Arsenal, the Blues then put in three consecutive 0-0s for the first time in their history, before following it up with a lethargic and lifeless display against Norwich in the FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

While they were eventually able to hit the back of the net for the first time in over six hours through Michy Batshuayi midway through the second half, Conte’s charges were devoid of any inspiration throughout, and deserved to be pegged back by Jamal Lewis’ 94th minute equaliser.

Fans at Stamford Bridge were understandably furious to be taken to extra-time – who would want to sit through another thirty minutes of that? – but they finished the evening relieved as the Blues eventually won out on penalties.

Extra-time didn’t come without incident, however, with both Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off for second yellows, meaning they will both miss Saturday lunchtime’s trip to Brighton.

The Seagulls haven’t been in vintage form themselves either.

Chris Hughton’s side are on a run of just one league win in their last 12, though they did beat rivals Crystal Palace in the cup in their last match at the Amex.

Scoring goals has been Brighton’s problem all season – they have just 17 in 23 league games this term as they’ve found it tough to find the net on their first campaign in the Premier League.

They might struggle again on Saturday against a Chelsea backline that has the second-most clean sheets in the top flight.

The seaside club has been keeping its head above water, however, thanks to a solid defence that has seen them draw more games than they’ve won.

Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk’s partnership at the back is as good as any in the league – and the fact they have conceded just 29 times in their 23 matches shows how difficult they are to break down, especially for a Morata and Pedro-less Chelsea.

The Blues, so dominant last season, have slipped up a number of times on the road already this term.

They have been shocked by defeats at Crystal Palace and West Ham, and failed to win any of their last three away in all competitions.

Hughton will be keen to add Brighton’s name to that list.

Chelsea have drawn more than Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan so far this year, with five out of five, and there seems to be some unrest bubbling away in the camp.

In a normal set of circumstances, the Blues would brush a newly promoted team like Brighton aside without too much bother, but almost every Chelsea attacking player appears horribly out of form, which could open a door for Brighton to nick something.

I can’t see Brighton’s toothless front-line breaking down Chelsea’s door, but given the stale football the Blues have been playing, they might fail to get past Duffy and Dunk as well.

It probably won’t be pretty, but I think this one will be yet another frustrating afternoon for Conte.

I see another stalemate on the cards, so suggest backing no goalscorer at 8/1 with 188BET.

Pointers

No goalscorer - 8/1 (188BET)