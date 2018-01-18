Betting: Manchester City to bounce back in style over Newcastle

Ben Cleminson

All good things must come to an end.

Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign had City fans dreaming of an invincible season, and many ready to hail them as the best side in the competitions 25-year history.

That undefeated streak came crashing down in eight minutes of madness at Anfield last Sunday, where a mini-implosion saw Liverpool score three times to take what proved to be an unassailable 4-1 lead.

That Pep Guardiola’s men were able to pull it back to 4-3, and were pushing for an equaliser, shows both the mental strength and ability of this side.

Despite that defeat, they still sit 12 points clear.

Guardiola has been keen to play down the impact that one result may have, and the inevitable backlash is likely to start on Saturday against Newcastle.

The Magpies have an unbeaten streak of their own – though their four matches without defeat isn’t quite as impressive as City’s run was.

Nevertheless, they currently sit 15th in the table – a position Geordie fans would bitten your hand off for at the start of the season.

Key to that run has been the return of captain Jamaal Lascelles, who has shored up a defence which had seen ten defeats in 12 over November and December.

Whether he can make a difference against the array of attacking talent City have at their disposal tomorrow remains to be seen.

City dominated proceedings when they met in the reverse fixture just after Christmas, with a staggering 78 percent possession.

Research from SmartBets has found that City sit top, and Newcastle bottom of the possession table, meaning we’re likely to see similar here too.

After disappointment last week, I can see City bouncing back in style.

With Newcastle unlikely to see enough of the ball to trouble City’s backline, I suggest backing City to win to nil at evens with 188BET.

Pointers

Man City to win to nil - evens (188BET)