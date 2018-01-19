Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, business advisory and tax relief. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Cushman & Wakefield

Paul Montgomery has joined Cushman & Wakefield to lead its London cost consultancy team. Paul, who joins from Deloitte Real Estate where he was a director, brings more than 25 years’ experience with a particular focus on occupier capital projects. Clients included Amnesty International, Bank of England, Barclays, Burberry, Google, Metro Bank, Prudential and Schroders. A professional quantity surveyor, Montgomery started his career at EC Harris and also worked at Arcadis for 14 years prior to joining Deloitte. The cost consultancy team provides cost control advice to clients on all aspects of their projects, from initial budget advice for feasibility testing, through to strategic, procurement and contract advice. It is one of the core teams within Cushman & Wakefield’s rapidly-expanding project and development services business, alongside project management, building consultancy, design and build, interior design and building engineering services.

FRP Advisory

FRP Advisory, the business advisory firm, has strengthened its restructuring team with the appointment of Phil Reynolds as partner based in the firm’s London office, bringing with him 23 years’ restructuring experience gained within a number of ‘big four’ professional services firms both in London and internationally. He has a focus on providing advisory and insolvency services to both corporates and their lenders principally within the mid-market and has deep experience in the retail, technology and leisure sectors. Phil joins FRP Advisory after 13 years with Deloitte where he was a director in the firm’s restructuring services division, focusing more recently on the retail sector. Prior to Deloitte he had four years with KPMG’s business restructuring team based in the UK and Singapore, handling a variety of advisory and formal insolvency appointments in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Catax

Specialist tax relief firm, Catax, has appointed Alex Lundy operations director. Alex joins from CVS, the market leader in business rates and rent reduction, where he has been since 2009. Beginning in an entry-level position, the 30-year-old’s stellar rise saw him surge through the ranks to become client services director by early 2016. His appointment is announced as several internal changes to Catax’s senior team are revealed. Paul Johnson has been promoted to group managing director, Mike Dixon has been appointed chief technical officer and Dan Alcock as the firm’s new chief financial officer. Alex’s appointment has come at a good time as Catax prepares to launch new services and improve its existing offering.

