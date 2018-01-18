Joe Hall

As London’s self-appointed NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not always combined their commitment to the capital with a team that fans can get excited about.

While their annual visits have won the Jaguars plenty of admirers — the team have risen from 31st most popular in Britain to ninth — their Anglo-Saxon supporters have always been disinterested followers of the end-of-season play-offs.

This season, the Jaguars have remedied that situation. Having won as many games in the current campaign as they had in the four years combined since the British tie-up began, the Florida-based side are now just one win from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in their history.

And London can pat itself on the back for its own part in the turnaround. The city now accounts for 15 per cent of the franchise’s local revenue — income generated outside of NFL central distributions and therefore a key differential in a team’s resources — and the financial boost has proved a crucial advantage.

For the Jaguars’ vice-president for international development, Hussain Naqi, it vindicates the franchise’s bold vision of playing abroad.

“London plays a critical, critical element in our local revenue,” he told City A.M.

“The fact we’ve had commercial success in London, the fact that we’ve had on-pitch success in London, all goes to bolster the on-field strength and health of the franchise.

“It proves that Shad [Khan, Jaguars owner] was quite prescient in his decision to come over here and commit to the market. His decision has really borne some pretty great fruit for us.”

The added revenue from London helped the Jaguars to become the biggest spenders in the pre-season free agency period, with $168m (£121m) invested in new players.

Three of those — Calais Campbell, AJ Bouye and Barry Church — form part of a defence that was ranked the NFL’s best during the regular season and helped propel the Jaguars to Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Yet the team standing in their way, the New England Patriots, highlights the fact that despite the money spent the Jaguars are still the underdog story of the NFL season.

Winners in 2014 and 2016 and boasting the galactico quarterback-head coach partnership of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots are the NFL’s closest thing to Real Madrid.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are one of just four teams to have never reached a Super Bowl, spent a decade outside the play-offs before this season and, in Blake Bortles, rely on a quarterback who before this season was widely deemed to not be good enough for the NFL.

“Jacksonville is one of the smaller NFL markets and we embrace that underdog tag,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping told City A.M. “We’ve been unfairly maligned over the years. I think fans that are adopting the Jaguars are, in many cases, adopting them because they are the underdogs.”

For the players — especially those in the defence — the Jaguars are relishing the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong when they line up against the most feared attack in American Football.

“We have a lot of confidence in this defence and it can only add to our legacy to go up against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady,” defensive tackle Abry Jones told City A.M. “To add that to our reputation is what we’re all thinking about.”

Regardless of Sunday’s result, the Jaguars’ reputation in the US has grown this season yet the franchise remains committed to London. They plan to launch a unique university scholarship programme in association with one of our partners in the coming weeks.

Lamping adds: “Even if we sell out every home game, which is our hope next season, that doesn’t change the importance of London.”