Estate agent Countrywide is the biggest faller on the London Stock Exchange today after the company issued a profit warning.

The owner of Bairstow Eves, Hamptons and other property services brands said that profit will fall to £65m, down from £83.5m the year before and as much as 10 per cent below some analyst forecasts. Full year income will be about £672m, well below consensus estimates of £698m.

Shares dropped 17 per cent in afternoon trading at 112.2p.

The group said that a "disappointing" fourth quarter in its sales and lettings arm had dragged on performance.

Lettings income in the UK was down eight per cent, partly due to a flat London rental market.

Income for the sales and lettings business is expected to be down 17 per cent at £205m, with a 10 per cent drop in London takings.

The financial services business grew income by double digits, but is expected to deliver lower profits of £20m, compared to £22.6m last year.

The group was more positive about its business-to-business arm, which includes Lambert Smith Hampton. Profits are set to grow 14 per cent to £36m.

Preliminary results will be announced in March, a year after the firm said that profits had fallen by more than half.

