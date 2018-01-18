In Amazon's X-Factor but for business style competition for choosing a city for its new headquarters, HQ2, the tech giant has narrowed it down to a 20-strong shortlist from more than 200 entries.
Here they are:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington D.C.
They are vying for the $5bn project in the hope that it will bring jobs and other economic benefits. Amazon has said it could create as many as 50,000 high-paying positions.
Some cities have attempted to woo Amazon publicly. In Birmingham, Alabama, giant Amazon delivery boxes were dotted across the city in a bid to tempt it to choose the location, while Tucson Arizona sent a 21 foot tall cactus to Amazon's current headquarters in Seattle.
Neither made the shortlist.