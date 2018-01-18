Thursday 18 January 2018 2:24pm

Revealed: The 20 cities Amazon has shortlisted for its new HQ2

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Amazon Buys Whole Foods For Over 13 Billion
200 US cities wanted to host AMazon's HQ2 (Source: Getty)

In Amazon's X-Factor but for business style competition for choosing a city for its new headquarters, HQ2, the tech giant has narrowed it down to a 20-strong shortlist from more than 200 entries.

Here they are:

- Atlanta, GA

- Austin, TX

- Boston, MA

- Chicago, IL

- Columbus, OH

- Dallas, TX

- Denver, CO

- Indianapolis, IN

- Los Angeles, CA

- Miami, FL

- Montgomery County, MD

- Nashville, TN

- Newark, NJ

- New York City, NY

- Northern Virginia, VA

- Philadelphia, PA

- Pittsburgh, PA

- Raleigh, NC

- Toronto, ON

- Washington D.C.

They are vying for the $5bn project in the hope that it will bring jobs and other economic benefits. Amazon has said it could create as many as 50,000 high-paying positions.

Some cities have attempted to woo Amazon publicly. In Birmingham, Alabama, giant Amazon delivery boxes were dotted across the city in a bid to tempt it to choose the location, while Tucson Arizona sent a 21 foot tall cactus to Amazon's current headquarters in Seattle.

Neither made the shortlist.

Tags