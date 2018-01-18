Rebecca Smith

Low-cost carrier Ryanair said today pilots across all 15 of its UK bases, including London Stansted, have accepted a pay rise that it hopes will bring an end to discontent that led to strike threats over the festive period.

The airline said pilots had voted in secret ballot to back pay increases of up to 20 per cent, which will be paid next week in the January payroll.

The progress comes after Ryanair said it would recognise unions for the first time last month, in an effort to avoid Christmas strikes, after already being blighted by flight cancellations earlier in the year because of pilot roster troubles.

The airline said the majority of its pilots in Ireland had already agreed to the pay increases, and that it had asked the remaining Dublin pilots to vote on the rise by the 17 January. "Ryanair is disappointed that no such vote was organised among the remaining 35 per cent of Dublin pilots who will now not receive this pay increase in the January payroll," the carrier said today.

Discussions remain ongoing with the pilots' unions.

Ryanair said its increases bring the airline's pilot pay in the UK to 20 per cent more than rival 737 operators, Norwegian and Jet2.

In September, it emerged that Norwegian had quietly been accruing dozens of Ryanair pilots since the start of the year. The airline confirmed it had recruited 400 pilots since the beginning of 2017, and 140 of those had come from Ryanair.

Ryanair lost the crown as Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers to German rival Lufthansa earlier this month, after Ryanair's flight cancellation headaches.

Ryanair flew around 129m passengers last year, compare to Lufthansa's total of around 130m.

The Irish airline said the numbers were "expected" given that Lufthansa was "growing by acquisition" compared to its organic growth. Lufthansa got the go-ahead for an acquisition of Air Berlin assets in December.

"Next year, as we grow to 140m passengers, we expect to overtake Lufthansa again, unless they acquire some other airline to boost their figures," Ryanair added.

