Alys Key

Made in Chelsea stars Lucy and Tiff Watson are teaming up with City Pub Company to open an all-vegan pub in Parsons Green, London.

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Co. said the venture could lay the groundwork for his company to open more vegan pubs in other locations, including the City.

The animal-loving sisters announced plans last year to open a vegan restaurant in London, and City A.M. can now reveal that it will be a pub in a former Strada site at Aragon House in south west London. Names for the pub are still being discussed.

Clive Watson, who is the father of Lucy and Tiff, said they had originally wanted to strike out on their own but he encouraged them to try the idea with his pub company, which listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) at the end of last year.

"Running pubs and restaurants isn't as straightforward as some people think it might be," he explained. "Their skills are on the product and the menu and the whole vegan ideals. But the actual day to day side of things I think is best left to the experts."

He added that it was his "secret ambition" to open more vegan pubs if the venture is successful. Possible locations could include the City of London, because "I think young bankers are looking very healthy these days". He also plans to increase the number of vegan options across City Pub Company's 33-strong estate.

The Parsons Green pub will host yoga classes and vegan cookery demonstrations.

Read more: Cheers? No Bank Holiday, but pubs can open later for Royal wedding

He added that other Made in Chelsea cast members were sure to visit the venue but would but that it would appeal to customers beyond the Chelsea set. "The more the merrier", he said.

Lucy and Tiff Watson have both left the series but are still friends with other cast members. Clive has previously made occasional appearances in the show.

London's first two vegan pubs debuted this January. The Blacksmith and Toffeemaker in Islington changed its menu at the beginning of the month, while new pub The Spread Eagle opened in Homerton two weeks later, serving 100 per cent vegan fare.

City Pub Co. unveiled stellar Christmas trading on Wednesday. The group has been praised by analysts at Berenberg who said it had "positioned itself in the sweet spot to leverage both the scale benefits of a corporate operator and the customer appeal of a localised independent".

Read more: Why pub groups are worried about EIS changes in the budget