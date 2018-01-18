Rebecca Smith

Sir John Armitt has today been appointed chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, after Lord Adonis resigned from the role in December.

Previously deputy chair of the NIC, Armitt had served as a commissioner since the body was established in 2015. He was also been chief executive of Network Rail, president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, and chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority, involved in the 2012 Games.

He will now head up the NIC's work, including its first National Infrastructure Assessment out in the summer, providing a view of Britain's infrastructure needs, and recommendations on how to meet them.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said:

Boosting productivity is essential to sustaining real wage growth. And investing in infrastructure is one of the keys to raising our productivity performance. The National Infrastructure Commission’s expertise is vital for ensuring the UK’s infrastructure is fit for the future. Sir John Armitt brings years of experience of UK infrastructure. With him at the helm, I am confident we will develop a strategic and ambitious infrastructure plan that supports economic growth for decades to come.

The new chair of the NIC has been a vocal proponent of Heathrow expansion, having recommended the third runway as a member of the Airports Commission. In November he said delays on the decision were "a political failure".

"The longer we delay, the more we are, frankly, just a laughing stock around the world," he said. "And certainly we're not going to be prepared post-Brexit to play our part."

Armitt's predecessor Lord Adonis resigned in protest at Theresa May's handling of Britain's departure from the European Union, while also criticising the "indefensible decision to bail-out the Stagecoach/Virgin East Coast rail franchise" by transport secretary Chris Grayling.

The government had said in December it would be intervening on the East Coast rail franchise and terminating the contract three years early.

Both the Department for Transport and Virgin boss Richard Branson have denied the bailout claims.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Lord Adonis said his work at the Commission had become "increasingly clouded by disagreement with the government, and after much consideration I am writing to resign because of fundamental differences which simply cannot be bridged".

He called the European Union Withdrawal Bill "the worst legislation of my lifetime", and said Brexit was "a populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump".

