London-based tech startup incubator Entrepreneur First is embarking on expansion hot on the heels of raising millions in new funding, including backing from LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

Rather than being a traditional incubator or accelerator, EF hot-houses startups, bringing together entrepreneurs to come up with ideas for new businesses, They are currently in the UK and Singapore, but are now setting up shop in Berlin.

EF also invests in the companies and has produced Magic Pony, an AI startup which was bought by Twitter, and Cleo, a chatbot for managing finances which has landed cash from Skype billionaire Niklas Zennstrom.

"As I’ve said before, EF’s mission is a global one: the world is missing out on some of its best founders," said co-founder Matt Clifford, citing the German city's "thriving startup ecosystem".

"We want to EF to be accessible to every ambitious individual in the world - and we can’t think of anywhere better than Berlin to bring this closer to reality."

Entrepreneur and startup adviser Zefi Hennessy Holland, who progressed through EF with his startup Kivo, will lead the new operations. Its London base will become the host for Europe demo days that showcase startups from both countries.

The new venture will be a "prototype for how EF scales globally" said Clifford.