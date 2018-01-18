Rebecca Smith

The rail industry’s income from passenger fares has surged by nearly a fifth in five years, according to figures out today from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Fares income has risen by 18.2 per cent, with passenger journeys climbing by 18.4 per cent over the past five years.

Franchised train operators and open access operators raked in £9.7bn from passenger fares last year, a 1.1 per cent rise on 2015-2016.

The ORR report carried out analysis of the industry’s income from passenger fares, government and other sources, and then assessed how that money is then spent.

The cost of running the railways was £19.5bn from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017, marking a 2.7 per cent rise on the previous year. Around 59 per cent of the costs were incurred by train operators.

Altogether, income from passengers accounted for £10.5bn of the industry’s £19bn total income for the year, with £800m coming in the form of on-train catering, car parking and other train operator income.

The rise in fare income stems from more journeys and higher fares, according to the railway regulator. The average passenger fare rose by 0.4 per cent to £5.48 over the year, while the average length of a journey rose 1.2 per cent to 37.8km.

Over the past five years though, average fares have edged down 1p to £5.48.

The government provided the industry with net funding of £3.4bn, a slight dip on the year before. The Department for Transport lent £6.1bn to Network Rail, and the group spent £3.4bn on upgrades to the network including Great Western electrification and the Thameslink programme.

Network Rail’s costs rose by 6.5 per cent to £7.6bn, which the railway regulator said was predominantly due to a jump in financing costs on the firm’s debt. Compensation payments to train operators for delays to services spiked 73 per cent to £200m.

