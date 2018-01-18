Alys Key

Shares in Tenpin parent Ten Entertainment Group are up this morning after the company announced solid trading in 2017.

The figures

Full-year sales grew 8.9 per cent to £71m, with revenue split near-equally between the first and second half.

On a like-for-like basis, sales accelerated in the second half, growing seven per cent compared to a decline in the latter part of 2016. Comparable sales for the whole of 2017 were up 3.6 per cent.

Shares in the group rose 1.1 per cent today to 266p, looking likely to close at a new post-IPO high.

Why it's interesting

Despite headwinds which have hit some sectors of the leisure industry since the EU referendum result, Ten has grown its sales with a mix of activities including bowling, karaoke and arcades, as well as a food offering.

Analysts at Shore Capital took this as a good sign for the bowling sector as a whole, saying the update supported their positive view on Ten's rival Hollywood Bowl.

Chief executive Alan Hand told City A.M. that the accelerated growth in the second half of the year was largely due to a weaker performance in the same period of 2016, as well as the ability of management to focus on the business following the IPO in April.

What Ten Enterainment said

When asked if consumer leisure spending was resilient, CEO Alan Hand told City A.M.: "My sense is that competitive socialising is alive and kicking. People want to do things together as a family and we see that continuing in our business."