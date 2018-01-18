Oliver Gill

Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband investment at one of London's most popular commuter towns.

Milton Keynes is set for an internet makeover with fibre cabling to be laid and plugged directly into homes.

The roll-out, which is similar to the infrastructure laid down by Virgin Media, means the home of the concrete cows will get gigabit internet speeds.

The majority of Britain's broadband infrastructure works by way of fibre cabling; but critically, the final few hundred metres is connected by century-old copper wiring.

Today's launch is the first in a number of roll-outs by the corporate duo.

Once installed Milton Keynes hospitals will be able to download a two gigabyte CT scan in just 17 seconds instead of 11 minutes over a standard broadband connection.

Work will start in 2018 with services set to be switched on later this year.

“Milton Keynes is fast becoming a UK leader for productivity and growth, with its economic prospects only likely to improve following the opening of the East West Rail project. We believe that residents deserve a digital communications service to match their ambitions. This is why we are providing gigabit-capable connections to transform the way we live and work," said Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery.

Greg Mesch, chief executive at CityFibre, added: “The partnership between Vodafone and CityFibre aims to tackle the huge problem the UK faces in terms of digital inadequacy and will help fulfil our vision of a Gigabit Britain. We are at the early stages of creating the Gigabit fibre network that the UK needs and deserves, and with the announcement of Milton Keynes as our first project we are well on our way to making this vision a reality. Full speed ahead.”

