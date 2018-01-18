Helen Cahill

Sadiq Khan has said he will not apologise for criticising Donald Trump after the President retweeted the organisation backed by the murderer of his friend Jo Cox.

This morning, the mayor was asked by Ukip London Assembly member David Kurten whether he regretted comments he made about the US President, and whether such comments would undermine US-UK relations.

"One of my friends was murdered by a man who shouted the words 'Britain First' when he shot and stabbed her," Khan said.

"I don't apologise, I don't apologise for calling out a president who retweets what the leaders of Britain First are doing thereby amplifying racist tweets from a racist organisation."

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered shortly before the EU referendum by Thomas Mair, sending shockwaves throughout Westminster. The painful memory was stirred up again towards the end of 2017 when Trump retweeted videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a move Khan described as a 'betrayal of the special relationship'.

Conservative member Andrew Boff asked Khan whether he was also critical of countries such as Bangladesh and Iran, which have travel bans against Israeli citizens, at a recent dinner for ambassadors. The mayor said he was critical of those countries "around that time", but did not say whether he addressed the issue at the dinner.