Airbus today said the future of A380 production had been safeguarded for at least 10 years, after Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 36 extra aircraft in a deal valued at $16bn (£11.6bn).

Airbus said earlier this week that the production line for the A380 could be shut down unless a new order came in soon, with the aerospace giant relying on Emirates to pursue one.

It had expected a deal at November's Dubai airshow, but Emirates held back from placing an order at the time, though it placed a bumper one with Boeing.

"I would like to thank Emirates, HH Sheikh Ahmed, Tim Clark and Adel Al-Redha for their continued support of the A380,” said John Leahy, Airbus' sales chief who will be succeeded by Rolls-Royce's Eric Schulz at the end of the month.

Leahy added:

This aircraft has contributed enormously to Emirates' growth and success since 2008 and we are delighted that it will continue to do so. This new order underscores Airbus’ commitment to produce the A380 at least for another 10 years. I’m personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates’ example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s.

It marks the second boost of good news for the firm this week, after Airbus revealed it booked 1,109 net aircraft orders for the year, and hit a company record of 718 deliveries in 2017, up four per cent from the previous year.

The fate of the superjumbo had been uncertain, with Airbus relying on its biggest customer to stop stalling on a fresh deal for the double-decker.

Today, Emirates said the deal marked a commitment to growing its flagship fleet, dubbing the A380 "an essential part of the solution to sustainable growth", and key to helping ease traffic congestion at busy airports by using fewer flights to fly more passengers.

Chairman and chief executive of Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed, said: “We’ve made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates. Our customers love it, and we’ve been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix."

He said some of the new A380s will be used as fleet replacements and the order will "provide stability to the A380 production line".

