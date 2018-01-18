Courtney Goldsmith

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened an investigation into bribery, corruption and money laundering at defence group Chemring as well as one of its subsidiaries and its predecessor companies.

Chemring Technology Solutions (CTSL) made a voluntary report to the SFO in relation to two specific historic contracts, one of which was made before the group's ownership of the business concerned and the second of which was from 2011, Chemring said in a statement, adding that neither contract was considered material in the context of the group.

The SFO's criminal inquiry will look into bribery, corruption and money laundering "arising from the conduct of business" by Chemring and CTSL, including any officers, employees, agents and persons associated with them.

Chemring said: "It is too early to predict the outcome of the SFO’s investigation. Chemring continues to co-operate fully with the SFO.

"As this is a live investigation, it is not possible to comment further at this stage however, the group will provide a further update as and when appropriate."

Chemring also announced its full-year results today.

The company's revenue rose by 15 per cent to £548m while underlying pre-tax profits jumped 30 per cent to £44m.

Shares in the firm, which makes ammunition and aviation countermeasures, rebounded after an initial drop. At the time of writing they were up 5.16 per cent at 187.4p.

