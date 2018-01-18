May to pledge extra £44m for the Channel border

Helen Cahill

The UK is bolstering its border security at the Channel with £44.5m in extra funding, the government will say today, as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Theresa May.

The money will be spent on CCTV cameras, more fencing and infrared detection technology.

The government is also expected to announce plans to deploy three RAF Chinook helicopters in Mali, where France is fighting Islamic extremists. In return, France will send reinforcements to British soldiers in Estonia, where Nato borders Russia.

May and Macron will sign a treaty in Sandhurst military academy today. It will strengthen the Le Touquet accord, first signed in 2003, which moved the British border to France.

Macron made a pledge to overturn the accord in his manifesto, arguing that the UK was not doing enough to help with the migration crisis affecting Calais. Speaking during a visit to the channel port yesterday, the French President said the deal showed the border at Calais was "not open or porous". He also said that relations between France and Britain must not be diminished by Brexit.