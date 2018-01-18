Taxpayers to pay £199bn for PFI contracts into the 2040s, watchdog says

Helen Cahill

Taxpayers owe private contractors £199bn for deals secured with the Private Finance Initiative, the spending watchdog said today.

The National Audit Office (NAO) has found there are currently more than 700 deals operational under the initiative, and its successor PF2, with annual charges totalling £10.3bn.

The NAO said there was not enough data to assess the benefits of the schemes.

What are Private Finance Initiatives? Under PFI procurement, the private sector provides the finance for a public project, rather than the government. Then, once the project is finished, taxpayers make payments to the private company that secured the contract. These payments usually span 25 to 30 years, with taxpayers covering the firm's debt and interest payments, dividends to shareholders, and services such as cleaning. PFI contracts were started because successive governments calculated the private sector would be more efficient at delivering project. However, critics of the system say the government failed to negotiate agreements that were value for money.

The Labour party has said it will bring PFI contracts in-house, and in a statement today, Peter Dowd, Labour’s shadow chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the "failed" system must be replaced with one that is "transparent and accountable".

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “PFI is a useful way of financing projects in certain situations, but it has been a mixed experience.

"If overdone, PFI becomes a way for the government to kick the financial implications of major spending decisions down the road. It is also clear that in many cases down the years these PFIs were negotiated just to keep liabilities off the government balance sheet."

He said public bodies should be given the power to renegotiate onerous contracts.