Rebecca Smith

Radical plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street have got the backing of ride-hailing app Uber, which said it supports the plans for the removal of traffic in the area.

The tech giant's submission to the consultation on the plans this month, said it supports "targeted traffic removal as a tool for encouraging sustainable transport and improving the urban environment".

Uber added:

We share the mayor’s commitment to ensuring the centre of London remains an attractive place for people to work, visit and spend their time - and that the whole city remains an area in which people want to live. We agree that traffic free areas can help meet this goal by encouraging more people to use public transport to access areas like Oxford Street, reducing the need for Londoners to drive their own vehicle into the area.

Mayor Sadiq Khan intends to banish buses and black cabs among other forms of transport, as east-west traffic will be restricted from entering the area between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus.

Cyclists will be required to dismount when travelling the section of street affected, and new and extended taxi ranks will be created near to Oxford Street for cabs to pick up and drop off customers.

Khan said the plans are intended to help tackle air quality concerns, severe overcrowding, and the high frequency of collisions in the area.

The aim is to create a traffic-free area in the West End by December this year.

The timescale of the transformation plan:

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association has criticised the proposals, saying the loss of taxi access will cause "considerable inconvenience to disabled passengers". It also said the "door-to-door service" offered by taxis was relied upon by "the millions of tourists who visit Oxford Street every year".

Uber however, said it felt that "good provision is made in the plans to allow taxis and private hire vehicles to pick up and drop off in close proximity to the proposed traffic free area".

The firm said in its submission that it believed the future of transport in cities like London "is one where residents primarily walk, cycle or tape public transport - and use ultra-efficient taxi or private hire services like Uber to fill in the gaps, or when they specifically need to travel by vehicle".

The company had its London licence revoked by TfL last September, with the transport body saying Uber was "not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence".

Uber has launched an appeal, with talks also taking place over the issue between chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and TfL commissioner Mike Brown.

