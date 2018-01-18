Alys Key

Costa owner Whitbread warned of tough conditions in the UK today, as it unveiled sluggish comparable sales growth in the 13 weeks to 30 November 2017.

The figures

Like-for-like sales across the group were up 0.3 per cent, with an average of 1.8 per cent comparable sales growth in the year to date.

Costa comparable sales declined by 0.1 per cent in the period, but total sales at the UK's largest coffee chain were up 7.2 per cent.

Premier Inn inched up 0.5 per cent, driven solely by restaurant sales growth of 1.8 per cent while hotels remained flat.

Why it's interesting

Updates this month have laid bare the state of the high street, with New Look considering store closures while Mothercare and Debenhams issued profit warnings. Even supposedly more resilient leisure outlets such as Byron could close branches.

It was against this background that Whitbread said performance had declined in its traditional high street Costa stores, citing weakening footfall. In contrast Costa Express, the self-serve machines located in shops and travel hubs, hit sales of almost £60m in the quarter, up 20 per cent.

There was also a hit to the UK hotel market, with signs of market weakness, most notably in London, according to Whitbread. This contrasts with a boom in the number of visitors to the UK, especially the capital, after the referendum.

Premier Inn and Costa's troubles were also partly "self-inflicted" according to analysts at Liberum, who noted the rapid increase in capacity across the group which had a positive impact on total sales.

Talk of a possible Costa spin-off was revived last month after activist investor Sachem Head took a stake in Whitbread. Yesterday Reuters reported that the hedge fund had pushed management to consider the move.

Analysts expected this to be raised again today, with Neil Wilson from ETX Capital commenting: "The decline in like-for-like sales in the third quarter and the pressure on the UK high street may indeed make this the time for Whitbread to at least look at its options."

What Whitbread said

Chief executive Alison Brittain said:

"We do expect the tough UK high street environment and inflation in our sector to continue to pose challenges in the year ahead.

"However, we have good momentum in the delivery of our plan to enhance our UK market leadership positions, create an international business of scale in Germany, China and Costa Express, and develop a more efficient infrastructure.

"This will create further customer loyalty and deliver long-term growth in earnings and dividends and a strong return on capital."

