Rebecca Smith

After revealing it would take a financial hit from Carillion's collapse earlier this week, Balfour Beatty delivered more welcome news to investors this morning, saying it expects a boost from US tax reforms.

The FTSE 250 infrastructure firm said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the US contained significant tax reform measures that would have an impact. It said the reduction in US Federal corporate income tax rates from 35 per cent to 21 per cent will "lead to a reduction in the effective tax rate on US earnings from c.40 per cent to c.26 per cent in 2018 and beyond".

Shares jumped four per cent in morning trading.

As a result of the reduced tax rate on US assets, the firm said the directors' valuation of the investments portfolio will increase by around £95m.

Balfour Beatty expects 2017 earnings to benefit from a non-underlying one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities.

The company said in a statement: "Based on the net deferred tax liabilities at the end of 2016 this credit is expected to be approximately £20m."

It will provide further information in its full-year results on 14 March.

It comes after Balfour revealed the expected impact of the liquidation of construction firm Carillion earlier this week.

It has joint ventures with Carillion on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A14 in Cambridgeshire and junctions on the M60 and M62, and Balfour said it is likely to have a cash impact between £35m and £45m.

The firm said it would continue to work with its customers and "will meet its contractual commitments", and that it did not have any other material financial exposure to Carillion.

