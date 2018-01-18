Royal Mail's revenue is up as parcel volumes deliver strong growth

Courtney Goldsmith

Royal Mail's revenue lifted in the first nine months of the year as parcel volumes, especially in Europe, rose, and while progress was made on talks with unions.

The group delivered a six per cent rise in parcel volumes over the nine months to 24 December, with 149m parcels handled in December. GLS, the postal giant's European parcel business, achieved a 10 per cent rise in volumes and revenue.

Letters performance was down five per cent but "better than expected".

Overall, Royal Mail's revenue rose two per cent in the period.

Chief executive Moya Greene said: "Given our performance to date, we expect to see broadly similar volume and revenue trends in UK parcels and letters for the full year as in the nine months. In GLS, we expect underlying revenue growth for the full year to be broadly in line with the first half."

Greene said the company has continued to make progress in talks with its unions on pay, pensions and the other issues under discussion.

Royal Mail has been locked in a row with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) over plans to replace the company’s defined benefit pension scheme, but recently, CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger has said the two sides were on the "verge of securing an agreement".

Greene added: "We have agreed the fundamental principles on some of the key issues and talks are ongoing to finalise these and other areas. We believe we can reach agreement on an affordable and sustainable pension solution and a pay deal that will enable us to continue to innovate and grow."

Shares in Royal Mail edged 1.39 per cent lower to 460.7p in morning trading.

“Royal Mail’s Christmas looks to have been pleasingly uneventful," said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The international business continues to deliver very impressive results, and given the success of recent acquisitions we wouldn’t be surprised if it remained an area of focus for spending."



