Caitlin Morrison

Strong winds are affecting train services across the UK, with London routes disrupted during this morning's rush hour.

South Western Railway services are affected due to high winds causing "a number of trees" to fall on the railway, National Rail said. Consequently, train services running across the whole South Western Railway network will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

There are a high number of delays and cancellations across the following routes:

Weymouth/Bournemouth/Southampton to London Waterloo following a tree blocking the railway at Shawford.

Portsmouth to London Waterloo in both directions whilst we deal with a tree blocking the railway and damaging signalling equipment at Milford, all lines are blocked.

Guildford to London Waterloo whilst we deal with a tree blocking the railway and damaging power supply equipment at Hinchley Wood, the line towards London is blocked.

Meanwhile, journeys to and from King's Cross are affected, National Rail said, due to an object which has become caught in the overhead electric wires between Peterborough and Stevenage. This has resulted in trains having to run at a reduced speed between the two stations, which is impacting Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast services.

Trains services running between Peterborough and Stevenage stations may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised, National Rail said.

"Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK early on Thursday. The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards, before clearing by mid-morning," the Met Office said.

"Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations. There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, and there is the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

"In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. This is an update to the warning, to increase the southward extent."