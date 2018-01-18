Rebecca Smith

Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are to stage a 48-hour strike regarding a "comprehensive breakdown" of industrial relations, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said today.

They will walk out from 5.30am on Thursday 1 February, after the union instructed workers involved not to book on for "any turns of duty" between those hours.

It comes after a 24-hour walkout was held on New Year's Eve, with cleaners, security staff and travel safe officers employed by contractor ISS taking action.

The RMT said at the time the row had broken out over the failure to hold meaningful pay talks, while ISS said all of the issues being discussed had been resolved. It had hoped "positive and transparent" discussions would resolve the row, but a strike went ahead amid a slew of other travel troubles over the festive period.

Walkouts were held across a number of train firms in separate disputes over the role of the guard, which is still unresolved, while Network Rail carried out significant upgrade work over the period too.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said:

We are supporting our members’ further strike action in a bid to force management to properly adhere to the agreed negotiating machineries and stop trying to impose fundamental changes to working conditions.



RMT reps have continually chased management to resolve the dispute but the company are blatantly ignoring the union’s concerns.



We are expecting further solid support in this dispute, the union remains available for talks.

Strike date: From 5.30am on Thursday 1 February 2018 to 5.29am hours on Saturday 3 February 2018

ISS has been approached for comment.

