Courtney Goldsmith

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) achieved "record" retail sales in the week before Christmas with strong growth in the UK, but shares in the firm have fallen on a weaker than expected outlook for its sugar division.

Sales at Primark were up seven per cent compared with last year, driven by increased store space, the company said in a trading update for the 16 weeks to 6 January.

As of that date, stores were trading from 14.2m square feet compared with 13.1m sq ft a year ago. ABF plans to open 1.2m sq ft of new store space in coming year.

Read more: Primark hires former Zara head in bid to move up the retailer ranks

ABF said the UK delivered strong like-for-like sales, but sales across Europe were held back by unseasonably warm weather in October. In the US, ABF said it was making "progress".

The firm said group revenue was four per cent up on the previous year at constant currency rates. Quarterly sales grew across each business except sugar, which slumped by 12 per cent.

For the full year, ABF said it expects a greater reduction in revenue and profit than previously forecast from sugar, mostly due to "significantly" lower EU sugar prices.

"The main downer in these numbers is the sugar business. The market was already braced for a decline, but softer EU sugar prices mean performance is set to be even weaker than expected this year," said George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance, saying it expects “progress” in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings in its full 2017-18 year.

Shares in FTSE 100 ABF were down 3.89 per cent at 2,746p in morning trading.

Read more: Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage