Ross McLean

Chelsea breathed a huge sigh of collective relief after keeping alive their FA Cup campaign by squeezing past Championship outfit Norwich on penalties on a controversial evening.

Substitute Eden Hazard converted the decisive spot-kick after Willian, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante had also scored their penalties and back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero had saved Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira’s effort.

The Blues will now host Newcastle in round four but were far from at their best as Canaries wing-back Jamal Lewis sent the third-round replay into extra time with a last-gasp leveller following Michy Batshuayi’s opener.

Although Pedro and Alvaro Morata were both sent off, the real talking point came moments into extra-time when Willian was booked for diving in the Norwich penalty area despite appearing to be tripped by defender Timm Klose.

Video official Mike Jones did not consider there to have been a clear and obvious error so the decision was not reviewed at length.

Chelsea, who had failed to score in their three previous matches, broke the deadlock on 55 minutes as goal-shy Batshuayi side-footed Kenedy’s left-wing cross into the top corner.

Norwich, having twice struck the woodwork, levelled with seconds remaining as Lewis guided a flicked header from Klose’s inswinging cross beyond a static Caballero.

Pedro was sent off in the second period of extra time after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wes Hoolahan – his first was for diving – while Morata followed him moments later. Morata was booked for simulation and then dissent, before penalties decided the contest.