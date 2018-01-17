EU withdrawal bill to face House of Lords after MPs approve it

Jasper Jolly

The government breathed a sigh of relief tonight as MPs approved its EU withdrawal bill, setting the scene for a showdown over the flagship Brexit legislation in the House of Lords.

The vote passed by 324 votes to 295, a majority of 29, after the Labour opposition opposed the bill's third reading.

The bill, known officially as the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill 2017-19, will repeal the European Communities Act from 1972 and copy over the massive existing body of EU law into the UK so that it will still apply after Brexit in 2019.

However, the government received ominous signs from its own party, with former Cabinet minister Justine Greening saying MPs had a duty to make sure Brexit is "sustainable" and works for young people, a majority of whom voted against leaving the EU.

Greening left the government last week as the Prime Minister Theresa May's reshuffle went wrong. Greening refused a move widely seen as a demotion from the post of education secretary.

While the bill passed its three readings in the House of Commons, it may have a harder time in the Lords where the government does not enjoy a majority. Some peers have already said they will add amendments to the bill, which would require MPs to vote on it again.

The government had already been defeated over one amendment to the bill, which secured a "meaningful vote" over the shape of a final Brexit deal.

David Davis, the government's Brexit secretary, said it was an "important approval". He said "a better bill goes to the Lords", adding that "Brexit is a step closer."

