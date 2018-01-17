Facebook to expand probe into possible Russian influence on Brexit vote

Jasper Jolly

Facebook will expand an investigation into whether Russians tried to influence the Brexit vote, the social media giant told MPs today.

Simon Milner, UK policy director at Facebook, said the firm will look for evidence of tampering beyond its original, limited search, in a letter to Damian Collins, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

Facebook told MPs in December that there was minimal interference from the notorious "Internet Research Agency" based in Russia, which had previously been alleged to have tried to interfere with the US presidential election, won by Donald Trump in November 2016.

The social network will now look for "other similar clusters engaged in coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum that was not identified previously".

Ben Bradshaw, a Labour MP who has been a vocal proponent of an investigation into Russian interference, said it was "progress", but added that "Facebook shouldn’t need to be dragged kicking and screaming to investigate this properly".

Facebook said the work would take "detailed analysis of historic data by our security experts", but said it was "committed to making all reasonable efforts" to investigate the allegations.

The work will take a "number of weeks", Milner said, adding a request for intelligence assessments or reports which could help the investigation.

Facebook has come under intense pressure in recent months to change its operations after what some critics see as a wave of so-called fake news on the platform in the last few years.

Last week Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company will change its news feed to give more prominence to posts from friends and fewer posts from businesses, in an attempt to combat criticism that it prioritised fake news and clickbait.

In October Facebook announced that as many as 126m Americans had seen content uploaded by Russia-based operatives, who created 80,000 posts before and after the US election.

