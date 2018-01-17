Jasper Jolly

While Goldman Sachs today announced its latest financial results, one of the US investment bank giant’s top bankers may have had other things on his mind as his former personal assistant was charged with stealing from his rare wine collection.

Nicholas De-Meyer was named in an indictment unsealed today in a Manhattan court, according to Bloomberg. He was accused of stealing wine worth $1.2m (£870,000) while working as a personal assistant to a wine collector.

Although he was not named in the indictment, Goldman confirmed the wine’s owner was its president and co-chief operating officer David Solomon.

Solomon, a renowned oenophile, has storage for as many as 1,000 wine bottles in his New York apartment, according to a local property website. He is “one of the more knowledgeable and adventurous wine people out there”, according to a separate Bloomberg interview with a local sommelier last year.

In a statement, Goldman Sachs said: “The theft was discovered in the fall of 2016 and reported to law enforcement at that time. They have been pursuing the matter and are better positioned to answer questions.”

The alleged theft included seven bottles from the Domaine de la Romanee-Conti vineyard – often abbreviated to DRC – described by wine merchants Justerini and Brooks as “one of the great Burgundian Domaines”.

The seven bottles were previously bought for more than $130,000, an average per bottle of almost £14,000. Last year six bottles of 1996 DRC sold for $134,750 at Sotheby's in New York.

De-Meyer allegedly used the alias “Mark Miller” to sell the wine on to a dealer.

