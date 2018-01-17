Emma Haslett

Chelsea fans begged organisers to delay kick-off of an FA Cup tie with Norwich tonight, as they were left without a way to get to Stamford Bridge after two Tube lines were part suspended.

The District and Circle lines were both experiencing delays and cancellations, leaving thousands in fear of missing the first half.

The District line was suspended between Parsons Green and Edgware Road, and South Kensington and West Kensington, while there was no service clockwise on the Circle line, thanks to a faulty train at Earl's Court, Transport for London (TfL) said.

For fans coming to tonight's game, there is currently no service on the District Line between South Kensington/Edgware Road and Parsons Green/Ealing Broadway and Richmond due to a faulty train at Earls Court. Follow @districtline for more details. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2018

Although TfL advised fans their tickets will be accepted on local bus services, many complained buses were stuck in heavy traffic.

Can we delay the kick off, the District Line is shut and this bus is going nowhere!! #ncfc — Phil Shaul (@shaulmeister) January 17, 2018

