Wednesday 17 January 2018 6:46pm

London travel chaos ahead of FA Cup tie as District and Circle lines are part suspended

 
Emma Haslett
London Underground 48-hour Tube Strike Affects Rush Hour
The District Line was part suspended (Source: Getty)

Chelsea fans begged organisers to delay kick-off of an FA Cup tie with Norwich tonight, as they were left without a way to get to Stamford Bridge after two Tube lines were part suspended.

The District and Circle lines were both experiencing delays and cancellations, leaving thousands in fear of missing the first half.

The District line was suspended between Parsons Green and Edgware Road, and South Kensington and West Kensington, while there was no service clockwise on the Circle line, thanks to a faulty train at Earl's Court, Transport for London (TfL) said.

Although TfL advised fans their tickets will be accepted on local bus services, many complained buses were stuck in heavy traffic.

