Bank of America today followed other major US banks in revealing a big $2.9bn (£2.1bn) tax hit after Donald Trump’s changes, although earnings still managed to come in at the top end of analyst expectations.

Earnings per share came in at $0.47 excluding the tax charge, or $5.3bn in total, as pre-tax earnings rose by 17 per cent.

Higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve helped to boost net interest income at the second biggest US bank by assets by 11 per cent in the quarter.

Profits rose by 17 per cent in the investment management arm, but Bank of America’s global markets arm, which includes investment bank Merrill Lynch, could not escape the weakness afflicting banks across the world, as historically low volatility in financial markets has dragged back trading desks.

The tax changes, which were forced through late last year by the President’s Republican party, have dramatically changed the way in which foreign earnings in particular are treated.

However, investors have been mostly unconcerned by the tax charges, as bank executives are confident a dramatic cut in the headline US corporate tax rate will benefit their profits in the long run.

The bank’s tax charge paled in comparison to the $22bn hit taken yesterday by rival Citi. Indeed, in December Bank of America announced a $1,000 bonus for 145,000 employees after the tax bill was signed.

Brian Moynihan, the bank’s chief executive described the figures as “solid results”, with growing market share “across our businesses”.

Provision for credit losses rose to $1bn from $774m in the previous quarter.

