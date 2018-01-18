Guy Stephens, Eleesa Dadiani

Is the cryptocurrency market collapse a sign that the bubble is starting to burst?

Guy Stephens, technical investment director at Rowan Dartington, says YES.

One of the largest bitcoin exchanges has stopped trading bitcoin. Investors appear to have lost the bitcoin that the exchange held on their behalf. Whether this is through fraud, external hacking, technological failure, or mismanagement is yet to be revealed.

As this exchange is one of the biggest and most widely used, this is akin to one of the big banks going down. Sound familiar?

The other exchanges are saying that this doesn’t affect them, but if I held any bitcoin, I would be wanting to sell them while I can. Think of the Lehman’s domino effect, greed turning to fear.

The next 24 hours will be key as to whether investors stampede for the exit. I fear that, just as some investors frame an old certificate, minted bitcoins may become a novelty item framed alongside the penny farthing and crown: interesting and nostalgic, but since superseded.

If bitcoin does collapse, there may be something else that takes its place. But surely this event kills this application of blockchain technology.

Eleesa Dadiani, a leading cryptocurrency economist and broker, says NO.

The cryptocurrency markets are here to stay. Yes, we are seeing a slight blip right now. But following the 2008 financial crisis, there was a widespread demand – and need – for a decentralised alternative to the global economic markets.

Why are we experiencing this blip? Because as cryptocurrency grows, mass media fear-mongering is affecting the markets. But those betting against cryptocurrency are blinkered, in that they see cryptocurrency as synonymous solely with bitcoin, and as nothing more than a vacuous and volatile get-rich-quick offering.

Cryptocurrency is so much more than this. It is a both a philosophy, and a credible form of payment – today you can buy anything from a cup of coffee to a supercar in many of the more than 1,350 cryptocurrencies in circulation.

One characteristic of a bubble is euphoric swelling, which when bursts leaves no substance behind. But the underlying desire for a decentralised economic alternative isn’t subsiding – indeed, it’s only just beginning.

