Pitching your client as a genius makes you sound “like, really smart”

Elena Shalneva

Remember that tweet from the President of the United States? The one where he says he is a “very stable genius” and “like, really smart”?

Measured commentators responded that such behaviour was, like, really not normal; whereas more outspoken bloggers hastened to volunteer some very colourful assessments of the President’s mental state.

Actually, Trump’s delusional bragging is not that unusual. Most days I get a press release promoting some genius or other. I am urged to profile them, or interview them, or – in the very least – take a good note of their views.

Enter Susie. Susie left a job in the City to become an “entrepreneur”. A PR exec wants me to meet her.

Does Susie’s business have any clients? No, but I am missing the point: Susie is amazing. So what should I talk to her about? Oh, many things: UK economy, globalisation, China, Brexit. What makes her an expert on these subjects? She used to work in the City. As a chief economist? No, a first-year analyst. But again, this is hardly the point: what I have to understand is that Susie has great ideas. She is inspiring. A true talent.

Okay, last chance: is there anything else that Susie can credibly talk about? Gender issues. Has she studied the subject? Read the definitive works on both sides of the debate? Interviewed the key players? No, but she is a woman. And that makes her an authority? Yes, and you still don’t get it: she is a visionary, a disruptor, an innovator. A genius!

I am about to hang up. Wait, there is more, the PR urges me. Susie speaks three languages. You don’t say! Where did you find someone like that in London? Okay, fine, here’s the punchline: Susie collects art. Oils, prints, aquarelles. There are two dozen pieces in her flat. Would I care for some high-res photos? City A.M. readers would find them delightful. And anyway, when would be a good time to interview Susie?

Dear PR exec, are you out of your mind? I meet hundreds of people like Susie every day: on the tube, in the gym, just walking the streets of London. Do you seriously expect me to be in awe of someone who speaks three languages? Most of my friends work in five and interchange seamlessly between them.

As far as collecting goes, I do that as well – seashells, as a matter of fact. I have them in all shapes and colours – but so far my editor (very unreasonably, in my view) refuses to let me write a column about this exciting hobby.

And guess what: herds of people leave the City every day to become “entrepreneurs”. Some of them succeed, some don’t. When Susie’s business actually disrupts something – or, in the very least, has clients and revenues – get in touch.

If your job is to raise someone’s profile, please look up the definition of “genius”. JM Coetzee is a genius: read his novels, and you’ll know you are in the presence of greatness.

Incidentally, Coetzee won the Nobel Prize for Literature: this is what geniuses do. Your client, on the other hand, is someone who has a few skills.

So please don’t send me cliched superlatives about her life and times, or stretch her feeble achievements: a person with an average CV does not become more interesting just because she can afford a PR agency.