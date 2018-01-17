European Central Bank's Mario Draghi told to leave G30 group of bankers

Jasper Jolly

Mario Draghi has been censured for his membership of an elite group of bankers, with the EU’s complaints boss recommending the European Central Bank (ECB) president cease being part of group.

The EU ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, said Draghi should leave the group because of the damage it could do to public trust in the powerful body if agendas and meeting summaries were not shared.

She said: “It is important to demonstrate to that public that there is a clear separation between the ECB as supervisor and the finance industry which is affected by its decisions.”

Read more: Watching the watchmen: Draghi to face elite banker group investigation

The G30 is a Washington-based private group of bankers from central banks and large companies around the world. Its members include Bank of England governor present and past Mark Carney and Mervyn King, former Federal Reserve presidents Ben Bernanke and bankers from JP Morgan Chase, Barclays, and investment giant Blackrock.

While central bankers regularly discuss monetary policy, since the financial crisis they have gained increasing responsibility for banking supervision, which could cause conflicts of interest.

The ECB has faced the same complaint about its G30 membership before, but has since gained significant new supervisory responsibilities, the ombudsman said.

Read more: European Central Bank accused of being too political

The European Central Bank said it took note of the ombudsman’s decision and that it would respond in due course.

Draghi has not attended one of the G30 meetings since 2015, and does not plan to attend in the future, City A.M. understands.

The Bank of England declined to comment on Carney’s attendance.

Kenneth Haar, monetary and financial policy researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, which made the original complaint more than a year ago, said Draghi’s membership of the group “has become absolutely unacceptable”.

“Imbalanced policy consultation at the European Central Bank has made the institution vulnerable to the undue influence of financial industry interests, especially in the aftermath of the financial crisis,” Haar said. “Especially groups like the G30 continue to be used by some of the biggest global banks to push their political agenda.”

Read more: European Central Bank must be more democratic admits senior official