Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover finance, real estate and private capital. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hunton & Williams

Hunton & Williams LLP continues the expansion of its global corporate practice with the addition of Angus Duncan as a partner in the firm’s London office. He brings more than 25 years of experience handling complex structured finance and specialty finance transactions. Duncan has represented clients on securitisations and financings involving a range of assets, including loans, consumer receivables, real estate, and hedge fund interests. He has worked on a number of “market firsts” including Europe’s first CRE CDO, the first European pro rata CLO, the first European CLO managed by a hedge fund and the first catastrophe bond transaction incorporating a tri-partite repo structure. Recently, his practice has had a focus on acting for new entrants to the financial markets, both in the UK and overseas. He also advises on insurance-linked securities, including sidecars, industry loss warranties and privately placed transactions with respect to catastrophe, mortality and longevity risk using the capital markets.

Tunstall

Tunstall Real Estate Asset Management, the pan-European alternative investment management firm, has further expanded its senior management team by appointing Rebekah Tobias as head of investor relations. This appointment follows the employment of Nicola Burke as general counsel and Christopher Hodson as finance director last year. Rebekah has over 15 years of real estate experience and joins Tunstall from Cushman & Wakefield, where her primary responsibilities included advising pension funds, private equity investors, international corporates, financial institutions and HNW private family offices on real estate acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures in gateway cities across Europe. She started her career at CBRE in New York in 2006, prior to relocating to its London office in 2008. She is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Lazard

Lazard hires Dominik Woessner into its private capital advisory business to build its secondary advisory practice in Asia. Dominik was most recently the head of Greenhill-Cogent’s secondary advisory business in Asia, which he led since 2013. He is one of the most experienced secondary market advisory professionals in Asia. Dominik will initially work for Lazard in London and will move into Lazard’s Singapore office in the second half of 2018 to lead the origination and execution of secondary transactions in Asia. He joins a global team led by Holcombe Green in New York, that is one of the largest advisors in the secondary market and a recognized leader advising financial sponsors in secondary market transactions around the world.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.