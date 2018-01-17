Alys Key

A second nuclear power plant could be 20 per cent cheaper than Hinkley Point according to EDF's chief executive Simone Rossi.

Speaking in Somerset, he said that Hinkley C was "going well" but that a proposed project at Sizewell in Suffolk could make use of cost savings.

"We understand the message from the government on cost reduction and the need to be competitive for the next nuclear projects," he said.

Explaining how the company would "significantly reduce" costs attached to a second project, he said that the "key to reducing the construction cost is replication".

Components such as emergency generators would not need to be designed again for Sizewell, reducing the overall cost of the project, he said.

"Repeating that experience countless times for a power station at Sizewell that is largely identical to Hinkley Point C makes a capital cost reduction of 20 per cent possible."

He also said it would created 25,000 "employment opportunities".

Read more: Construction strike at Hinkley Point C avoided as unions accept a new deal

The Hinkley project is currently on track to put its first unit into service by 2025, according to Rossi.

He also advoacted the development of alternative energies such as wind and solar power, but said that nuclear power "provides jobs and boosts industrial capacity here in Britain on a scale that other technologies cannot".