Catherine Neilan

Brexit will be overturned by the next generation if the government fails to make sure it works for young people, a former minister has warned.

Marking her first Commons speech since she quit as education secretary during the shambolic reshuffle last week, Justine Greening said future MPs would "seek to improve or undo" the terms on which the UK leaves the European Union.

Speaking from the backbenches during a debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, the MP for Putney said: "I represent a very young constituency here in London.

"The bottom line is that looking ahead if Brexit doesn't work for young people in our country, in the end it will not be sustainable.

"When they take their place here they will seek to improve or undo what we've done and make it work for them.

"So we do absolutely have a duty in this House to look ahead and ensure that whatever we get is sustainable and works for them."

The Bill is receiving a third reading today before appearing before the House of Lords, which it is expected by the end of January.