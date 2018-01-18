Thursday 18 January 2018 12:05am

Stamp duty cut for first-time buyers having minimal impact on market, says property expert

 
Helen Cahill
Political Uncertainty Dampens UK Housing Market
The OBR has said the stamp duty cut will push up house prices (Source: Getty)

Stamp duty changes announced in the budget are having little effect on the housing market, property experts have said.

Buyer interest fell in December, according to a survey from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), and market activity continued to fall.

When respondents were asked if they had seen an increase in enquiries from first-time buyers, the majority of (86 per cent) across the UK said they had not.

In the Autumn Budget, Philip Hammond unveiled a stamp duty holiday for first-time buyers purchasing homes worth up to £300,000. Stamp duty was also axed for first-time buyers on the first £300,000 of any purchase worth up to £500,000 in London. The pledge was part of the government's renewed focus on housing.

Transaction activity fell in December, with 13 per cent more respondents reporting a decline in sales volumes month-on-month. But, surveyors predicted a marginal increase in prices over the coming months.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, said: "The initial feedback from the market doesn't suggest that the stamp duty regime announced in the budget is going to have a material impact on activity. Indeed, the risk was always that a good portion of the benefit would be capitalised in the price, therefore limiting the benefit for the first-time buyer."

When the chancellor first announced the stamp duty holiday, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the measure would push up house prices slightly, thereby benefiting home owners.

