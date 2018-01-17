Alys Key

Cult Wines, the wine asset manager founded by The Apprentice runner-up Tom Gearing, has posted record revenues five years after Lord Alan Sugar turned down investing in the business.

The company increased revenues by 67 per cent to just shy of £34m in 2017. Assets under management stand at £65m after a 28 per cent increase in the firm's client base.

Growth in Asia was 123 per cent on the year, prompting the group to announce today that it is opening a new office in Shanghai.

But the company still has an office in London, and the UK accounts for around 60 per cent of assets under management.

Gearing told City A.M. today that not winning The Apprentice in 2012 was probably "the best thing that's ever happened to me".

He revealed that two possible endings were filmed for the show with each of the finalists winning. But in negotiations in the following months, it emerged that Lord Sugar was not keen to invest in a fund.

Cult Wines now expects turnover to rise 88 per cent in 2018, bringing in £55m.

